ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 762

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week write an “I Want (blank)” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get into today's Wednesday Poetry Prompt, I just want to remind everyone that we'll be starting the 18th Annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge on Saturday morning (November 1, 2025). Read the guidelines here (and see you then).

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "I Want (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: "I Want to Be the Very Best," "I Want a Little Respect," "I Want Five Dollars," "I Want My MTV," and/or "I Want to Take a Moment for Myself."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an "I Want (blank)" Poem:

“I Want to Forget,” by Robert Lee Brewer

I want to forget the last thing I said
& the last thing she said & maybe
a few more things I said & of course
what she did after what I did & well
maybe we'd do it all over again but
at least for a moment in my ignorant
bliss I might actually do & say a thing
I wouldn't want to eventually take back.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
On Writing and Anthologizing Poems, by James Crews
Write Better PoetryOn Writing and Anthologizing PoemsJames Crews
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 761Robert Lee Brewer
Harpsichords and Poetry Prizes: One Writing Life Begins, by Eleanor Lerman
Why I Write PoetryHarpsichords and Poetry Prizes: One Writing Life BeginsEleanor Lerman
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 760Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 759Robert Lee Brewer
Making Creative Writing Accessible: A Conversation With Ivi Hua on Co-Founding the Young Poets Workshops, by Ren Koppel Torres
Interviews With PoetsMaking Creative Writing Accessible for Young Poets: A Conversation With Ivi Hua on Co-Founding the Young Poets WorkshopsRen Koppel Torres

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;