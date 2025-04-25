2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 25
For Day 25 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, poets (and other memory makers) are asked to write a memory poem.
For today's prompt, write a memory poem. This is one of my favorite prompts, because all writers can take a moment to dig through their own personal memories to find a moment (or several moments) to remember and write. The memory could be from your childhood, a year ago, a month ago, or even from earlier this week.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem:
“upon waking from a nap,” by Robert Lee Brewer
sometimes
i admit
it takes a moment
to remember
exactly where i'm at
& what i was planning
to do
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.