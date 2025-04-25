2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

For today's prompt, write a memory poem. This is one of my favorite prompts, because all writers can take a moment to dig through their own personal memories to find a moment (or several moments) to remember and write. The memory could be from your childhood, a year ago, a month ago, or even from earlier this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem: