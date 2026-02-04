ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 772

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a prediction poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get started, I just want to share a daily writing challenge for the month of February: Moriah Richard's February Flash Fiction Challenge here. I've done it a few times in the past (this year is the 4th annual challenge), and it's a lot of fun.

For this week's prompt, write a prediction poem. This prompt may or may not be inspired by Groundhog Day (OK, it's definitely inspired by Groundhog Day), but predictions are a big part of daily life for many people, whether it's related to predicting the weather, the amount of money on their next paycheck, winners of big football games (or the Olympic events), and so on. For instance, I predict there will be many new poems this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Prediction Poem:

“Groundhog Day,” by Robert Lee Brewer

& so we gather in the darkness
of these early morning hours to wait
for the shadow seeker to emerge
from their abode to choose winter or
spring though definitely nothing else
in between as the cold air hovers
close to the ground like a stunned marmot
& i make this prognostication
that we may or may not be happy
their choice but we'll still return again

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
