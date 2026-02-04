Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 772

Before we get started, I just want to share a daily writing challenge for the month of February: Moriah Richard's February Flash Fiction Challenge here. I've done it a few times in the past (this year is the 4th annual challenge), and it's a lot of fun.

For this week's prompt, write a prediction poem. This prompt may or may not be inspired by Groundhog Day (OK, it's definitely inspired by Groundhog Day), but predictions are a big part of daily life for many people, whether it's related to predicting the weather, the amount of money on their next paycheck, winners of big football games (or the Olympic events), and so on. For instance, I predict there will be many new poems this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Prediction Poem: