2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

For today's prompt, write a risky poem. Of course, risky is a relative term. What's risky for one person might not feel risky for another. One person might find riding rollercoasters a risky experience, while others may need to jump out of a plane to truly feel things are getting risky.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Risky Poem: