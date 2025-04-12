2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 12
On day 12 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers from around the world are prompted to write a risky poem.
For today's prompt, write a risky poem. Of course, risky is a relative term. What's risky for one person might not feel risky for another. One person might find riding rollercoasters a risky experience, while others may need to jump out of a plane to truly feel things are getting risky.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Risky Poem:
“Business,” by Robert Lee Brewer
They say there's chance in everything,
so why not give it all a shot
and do the thing and start to sing,
because there's chance in everything,
so why not bring what you can bring
when this life is all that we've got;
they say there's chance in everything,
so why not give it all a shot.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.