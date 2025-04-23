2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

I can't believe how fast we're breezing through this month. One week of poeming after today!

For today's prompt, write a book poem. Today is World Book Day, which may be one of my favorite holidays moving forward, because I love books. Your poem could be inspired by a book, an author, a character, a scene, and/or however you'd like to come at this one. Heck, write about a bookstore, library, card catalogue, or any other bookish thing you can imagine.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Book Poem: