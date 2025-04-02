2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Wow! What a great way to start the month. I know it's been a little more challenging to find the prompts this year, because of our mess from changing web platforms, so I've created a 2025 April PAD Challenge prompts page that I'll update daily through the month here.

For today's prompt, write a "from where I'm sitting" poem. This is a core poetry prompt I like to use from time to time, and it's really an observation prompt. From where you're sitting (or standing) at this moment, find something, someone, etc., that interests you and write a poem. In the past, I've written poems about people at the laundromat, inanimate objects (like one about the anatomy of a pencil), and animals I see outside the window of my office. So take a look around, and start poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a "From Where I'm Sitting" Poem:

“Waiting for April Showers,” by Robert Lee Brewer



Suddenly, everything is covered

ominously by a thin layer like



microplastics or atomic fallout

under a vibrant blue sky with fluffy

clouds shuffling past us rainlessly

hurrying to another county.



People pretend it's perfectly normal

or, at least, practically perfect--

leaving a little something for birds,

leaving a little something for bees--

enabling the process of fertilization for

nuts, seeds, and a garden full of flowers.