2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 2
Write a poem a day with the 2025 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “from where I’m sitting” poem.
Wow! What a great way to start the month. I know it's been a little more challenging to find the prompts this year, because of our mess from changing web platforms, so I've created a 2025 April PAD Challenge prompts page that I'll update daily through the month here.
For today's prompt, write a "from where I'm sitting" poem. This is a core poetry prompt I like to use from time to time, and it's really an observation prompt. From where you're sitting (or standing) at this moment, find something, someone, etc., that interests you and write a poem. In the past, I've written poems about people at the laundromat, inanimate objects (like one about the anatomy of a pencil), and animals I see outside the window of my office. So take a look around, and start poeming.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).
*****
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a "From Where I'm Sitting" Poem:
“Waiting for April Showers,” by Robert Lee Brewer
Suddenly, everything is covered
ominously by a thin layer like
microplastics or atomic fallout
under a vibrant blue sky with fluffy
clouds shuffling past us rainlessly
hurrying to another county.
People pretend it's perfectly normal
or, at least, practically perfect--
leaving a little something for birds,
leaving a little something for bees--
enabling the process of fertilization for
nuts, seeds, and a garden full of flowers.
(Note on the form: I don't think I'll use a form every day of this challenge, but I did write an acrostic today.)
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.