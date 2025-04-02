ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Write a poem a day with the 2025 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “from where I’m sitting” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Wow! What a great way to start the month. I know it's been a little more challenging to find the prompts this year, because of our mess from changing web platforms, so I've created a 2025 April PAD Challenge prompts page that I'll update daily through the month here.

For today's prompt, write a "from where I'm sitting" poem. This is a core poetry prompt I like to use from time to time, and it's really an observation prompt. From where you're sitting (or standing) at this moment, find something, someone, etc., that interests you and write a poem. In the past, I've written poems about people at the laundromat, inanimate objects (like one about the anatomy of a pencil), and animals I see outside the window of my office. So take a look around, and start poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a "From Where I'm Sitting" Poem:

“Waiting for April Showers,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Suddenly, everything is covered
ominously by a thin layer like

microplastics or atomic fallout
under a vibrant blue sky with fluffy
clouds shuffling past us rainlessly
hurrying to another county.

People pretend it's perfectly normal
or, at least, practically perfect--
leaving a little something for birds,
leaving a little something for bees--
enabling the process of fertilization for
nuts, seeds, and a garden full of flowers.

(Note on the form: I don't think I'll use a form every day of this challenge, but I did write an acrostic today.)

2025 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: PromptsRobert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 1Robert Lee Brewer
5 Tips for Writing Nature Poems
Write Better Poetry5 Tips for Writing Nature PoemsRobert Lee Brewer
How to Complete a Poem: A Mini Survey, by Amy Gerstler
Write Better PoetryHow to Complete a Poem: A Mini SurveyAmy Gerstler
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 736Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 735Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest