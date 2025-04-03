2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Well, I always say that people who make it through the first three days have the best chance of making it through the entire month. So, let's do this!

For today's prompt, write a short poem. In my mind, I'm thinking of a poem that's like 10 lines or fewer, but there are other ways to come at this one (in other words, don't limit yourself to my thinking). The poem could be about a short person or object. Also, wasn't thinking about the stock market when I made my list of prompts, but hey, maybe there's a poetic stock broker up to the challenge.

Also, getting back to what I was thinking, here are a few short poetic forms poets can try if they'd like:

Lune. A three-liner, also known as the American Haiku.

Shadorma. A Spanish six-liner.

Triolet. The French eight-liner I used on Day 1 of this challenge.

Rispetto. An Italian eight-liner.

Tricubes. Three stanzas of three lines of three syllables.

Or just write a haiku.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Short Poem: