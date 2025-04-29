2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

Before we get into today's prompt(s), I just wanted to give another quick update on the 2024 November PAD Chapbook Challenge results. I'm almost there and blocking out time today to finish it up; so I'm hoping to make the announcement this afternoon/evening and link to the results in tomorrow's final prompt for April. I'm so sorry for the delay; it wasn't intentional. On to the poetry!

It's time for the fifth (and final) Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a "near the end" poem and/or...

Write a "near the beginning" poem.

Are we near the end of writing poems or near the beginning of revising them? I don't know.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Near the End and/or Near the Beginning Poem: