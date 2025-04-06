2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 6

Sorry for the late post this morning. In a way, I guess it's perfect for today's prompt.

For today's prompt, write a reaction poem. Your poem can include the action that prompts the reaction, or it can start in medias res at the actual reaction. There are all manner of scientific reactions out there, as well as human reactions to local or world events. Personally, I'm a big fan of music reaction videos (like this one for Radiohead's The Bends album). So react to this prompt by writing your reaction poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Reaction Poem: