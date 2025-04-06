2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 6
Write a poem a day in the month of April through to May with poets from around the country and world. Today, write a reaction poem.
Sorry for the late post this morning. In a way, I guess it's perfect for today's prompt.
For today's prompt, write a reaction poem. Your poem can include the action that prompts the reaction, or it can start in medias res at the actual reaction. There are all manner of scientific reactions out there, as well as human reactions to local or world events. Personally, I'm a big fan of music reaction videos (like this one for Radiohead's The Bends album). So react to this prompt by writing your reaction poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Reaction Poem:
“Tiger,” by Robert Lee Brewer
When I stand, he looks up; when
I sit, he rolls over, yawns; when I
lay down, he walks over, wants me
to pet him...until I do; then, he wanders
away...until I walk into the kitchen, which
gets him mewing about food; and
when I feed him, of course, he eats.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest