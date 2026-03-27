28 Writing Prompts for the 2026 Flash Fiction Challenge
Find all 28 flash fiction writing prompts for the 2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge Challenge in this post.
28 Flash Fiction Prompts for the 2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge!
- Write about having just one more of something.
- Write about a parent and child.
- Write about someone selling their soul.
- Write about inheritance.
- Write based on the line “Nothing really matters.”
- Write about a detour.
- Write about someone learning what love looks like.
- Write someone stuck in a memory.
- Write about an evening job.
- Write about a one-year anniversary.
- Write about a traveler.
- Put a twist on a well-known story.
- Write based on a question.
- Write about someone looking into a mirror.
- Write a story that starts in the middle of a conversation.
- Write about flowers.
- Write about emotional extremes.
- Write about apprehension.
- Write about music.
- Write about a monster.
- Write about learning a new skill.
- Write about forbidden love.
- Write about power.
- Write a one-sentence story.
- Write a story that’s exactly 100 words.
- Write about food.
- Write about waking up.
- Write about an aftermath.
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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