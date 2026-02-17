2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 17

For today's prompt, write about someone experiencing two (or more!) emotional extremes.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about emotional extremes:

Untitled

Google Search: What does a brain tumor look like under a microscope?

Lavendar smudge fading to eggplant. Long, large loops. Raindrops hitting the car window while your mom sings Matchbox 20 in the front seat. Tears of joy smattering a diary page as you record the details of the proposal. A pea size splotch on a sonogram, a fetal pole strong and steady.

“You okay, hun?”

You blink up at your husband, hovering in the doorway, hands limp at his sides. You give him a small smile.

“C’mere,” you say.