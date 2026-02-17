ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 17

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about emotional extremes.

Moriah Richard
For today's prompt, write about someone experiencing two (or more!) emotional extremes.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about emotional extremes:

Untitled

Google Search: What does a brain tumor look like under a microscope?

Lavendar smudge fading to eggplant. Long, large loops. Raindrops hitting the car window while your mom sings Matchbox 20 in the front seat. Tears of joy smattering a diary page as you record the details of the proposal. A pea size splotch on a sonogram, a fetal pole strong and steady.

“You okay, hun?”

You blink up at your husband, hovering in the doorway, hands limp at his sides. You give him a small smile.

“C’mere,” you say.

He sets the laptop on the floor, turning the Google search away. Out of sight, as they say.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
