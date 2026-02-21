2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 21
Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about learning a new skill.
For today's prompt, write about learning a new skill.
Here’s my attempt at a story about learning a new skill:
Simmer
She dipped the wooden spoon into the pot, breathing deeply the curling steam, warming her face. Cinnamon, citrus. Cranberries popped, bursting out of their skin. Slipping a sprig of fresh pine needles into the water, she gave the whole thing a stir. Clockwise, clockwise. Whispering intentions for good days ahead.