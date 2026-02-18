For today's prompt, write about apprehension.

Here’s my attempt at a story about apprehension:

When Winter Comes

The village held its breath as the trees dropped their auburn coats, littering the ground with the smell of damp mold. Soon, the battle-weary would pass through on their way up the mountain, back to the fortress they called home to winter.

Once many, now just a few. Time crushes everyone under its heel. But not here; not just yet.

The villagers collected offerings, strained their ears for the first clomp of hooves, waiting to welcome home those who kept their way of life sacred, safe.