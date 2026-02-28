ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
March/April 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 28

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about an aftermath.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Wow, the last day of the challenge is upon us! How are you feeling? Are you tired? Energized? All of it at once? Trust me, I understand! Hopefully you learned something about yourself and your writing this month, whether you were diligent and wrote every day, only wrote one or two stories, or fell somewhere in the middle.

Thank you for making this another amazing year of creating as a community. I hope to see some of you in the comments of the Tuesday story prompts here on WritersDigest.com this year!

I've loved spending this month with you! If you're interested in poetry, be sure to come back for Senior Editor Robert Lee Brewer's April Poem-A-Day challenge starting April 1!

Today's prompt is to write about an aftermath.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about an aftermath:

How It Ends

They lay side by side, staring at the shadows on the hotel room ceiling.

“We can’t do this again.”

Key let out a slow breath, resisting the temptation to turn their head and look at Lyla’s profile.

Eventually, they find the strength to say, evenly, “If that’s what you want.”

february flash fiction challenge 2026flash fiction challengeflash fiction februaryFlash Fiction PromptFlash Fiction WritingStory PromptWriting challenge
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Breaking In: January/February 2026
Breaking In Writers DigestBreaking In: January/February 2026Moriah Richard
Devon Mihesuah: Polishing the Manuscript Is the Toughest Part of the Process
Mystery/ThrillerDevon Mihesuah: Polishing the Manuscript Is the Toughest Part of the ProcessRobert Lee Brewer
Graphic that says Writer's Digest February Flash Fiction Challenge with small lightning bolts around the text.
Writing Prompts2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 27Moriah Richard
The WD Interview: Isabel Cañas
InterviewsThe WD Interview: Isabel CañasMoriah Richard
Graphic that says Writer's Digest February Flash Fiction Challenge with small lightning bolts around the text.
Writing Prompts2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 26Moriah Richard
Emily Listfield: Teenagers Are Among the World’s Most Mysterious People
Mystery/ThrillerEmily Listfield: Teenagers Are Among the World’s Most Mysterious PeopleRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest