2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 28

Wow, the last day of the challenge is upon us! How are you feeling? Are you tired? Energized? All of it at once? Trust me, I understand! Hopefully you learned something about yourself and your writing this month, whether you were diligent and wrote every day, only wrote one or two stories, or fell somewhere in the middle.

Thank you for making this another amazing year of creating as a community. I hope to see some of you in the comments of the Tuesday story prompts here on WritersDigest.com this year!

I've loved spending this month with you! If you're interested in poetry, be sure to come back for Senior Editor Robert Lee Brewer's April Poem-A-Day challenge starting April 1!

Today's prompt is to write about an aftermath.

Here’s my attempt at a story about an aftermath:

How It Ends

They lay side by side, staring at the shadows on the hotel room ceiling.

“We can’t do this again.”

Key let out a slow breath, resisting the temptation to turn their head and look at Lyla’s profile.