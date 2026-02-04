2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 4

Some first-week reminders:

For today's prompt, write a story about what happens after someone receives their inheritance.

Here’s my attempt at a story about inheritance:

After Inheritance

She hadn’t known her grandfather was an artist.

A waterman by birthright and training, he’d spent his life on the water, hands rough and scarred from opening oyster shells and handling crab pots, face weathered by the harsh winds off the bay. He was a quiet, straightforward man who drank a little too much but at least didn’t bother anyone when he did.

When they broke the lock on the last shed on the property, she was shocked to see the sheer amount of paintings, all with her grandfather’s name scrawled with a steady hand in the right-hand corner of every single one.

“There have to be hundreds,” Marco said, wonder threaded through his voice.

They combed through them slowly, as if afraid to break a spell. There were small ones of oysters, sailboats, houses crumbling into the bay. Birds—so many birds. Fishing nets, sunsets, calm water and roiling waves.

“Is this your grandma?”

Heather set down the stack she’d been sorting and moved over to Marco. Behind all the canvases depicting life on the bay, he’d found a sizeable stack of paintings of a young woman.

“I’ve never seen her before,” she said quietly.

They started looking through them together. Very quickly, it became apparent that this was not just any woman—there were dozens of portraits of her, some abstract, some hyper realistic, all of them radiating longing, love, lust.

“Who is she?” Heather asked.

“Maybe someone before your grandmother?” Marco quickly moved one aside that featured the woman in a state of undress, though Heather caught a glimpse of her hooded eyes, lush smirk.

“I guess,” she said. She felt close to tears.

“Hey.” Marco pulled her in and gave her a squeeze. “Everyone has a past.”

Heather hummed. “But we haven’t found any of our family…not my grandma, not any of us.”

They were quiet for a few minutes, just breathing into each other.

“C’mon,” Marco said. “We don’t have to do this today.”