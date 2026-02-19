For today's prompt, write about music.

Here’s my attempt at a story about music:

Where We're Needed

The bard lounged on the crumbling stone ledge around the fireplace, the flames making the pattern on his worn doublet flare golden. He fingered a lazy tune on his lute, eyes half-closed, a cat made comfortable. He was too good to play here, a backwater town that only attracted hardship and trouble. He could play any court in the region. They all knew it.

“A love song, bard?” Tomas’s creaking voice called out.

The bard hummed, a honeyed smirk flashing across his face. “As you wish.”