2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 19
Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about music.
For today's prompt, write about music.
(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)
Here’s my attempt at a story about music:
Where We're Needed
The bard lounged on the crumbling stone ledge around the fireplace, the flames making the pattern on his worn doublet flare golden. He fingered a lazy tune on his lute, eyes half-closed, a cat made comfortable. He was too good to play here, a backwater town that only attracted hardship and trouble. He could play any court in the region. They all knew it.
“A love song, bard?” Tomas’s creaking voice called out.
The bard hummed, a honeyed smirk flashing across his face. “As you wish.”
When he started playing properly, every face turned to him, flowers to the sun.