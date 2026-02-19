ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 19

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about music.

Moriah Richard
For today's prompt, write about music.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about music:

Where We're Needed

The bard lounged on the crumbling stone ledge around the fireplace, the flames making the pattern on his worn doublet flare golden. He fingered a lazy tune on his lute, eyes half-closed, a cat made comfortable. He was too good to play here, a backwater town that only attracted hardship and trouble. He could play any court in the region. They all knew it.

“A love song, bard?” Tomas’s creaking voice called out.

The bard hummed, a honeyed smirk flashing across his face. “As you wish.”

When he started playing properly, every face turned to him, flowers to the sun.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
