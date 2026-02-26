2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 26

( Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue .)

They’d been living at the campground since mid-June. She had hoped to get them into stable shelter before the first frost, but instead, she’s googling how to cook stuffing on a campfire. Her sons banter as they poke the foil-wrapped potatoes on coals. She lets it wash over her, familiar as a beloved sweater. Their breaths turn white in the air, then vanish. She looks and looks at them, but they seem just as happy as they were last year in the women’s shelter, and the year before that in her parents’ trailer. Closing her eyes, she takes in a deep breath. Counts her blessings.