2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 26

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about food.

Moriah Richard
For today's prompt, write about food.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about food:

Thanksgiving

They’d been living at the campground since mid-June. She had hoped to get them into stable shelter before the first frost, but instead, she’s googling how to cook stuffing on a campfire. Her sons banter as they poke the foil-wrapped potatoes on coals. She lets it wash over her, familiar as a beloved sweater. Their breaths turn white in the air, then vanish. She looks and looks at them, but they seem just as happy as they were last year in the women’s shelter, and the year before that in her parents’ trailer. Closing her eyes, she takes in a deep breath. Counts her blessings.

Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
