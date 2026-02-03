2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 3

Some first-week reminders:

For today's prompt, write about someone selling their soul.

Here’s my attempt at a story about someone selling their soul:

The Price of a Soul

“The PTO package is a bit slim,” Michael said.

The HR woman’s holo fizzled a bit and then returned to normal. She tapped her finger on what he assumed was her desk, which looked odd from where she hovered over his breakfast spread.

“I can give you five more PTO days,” she said eventually, “but the healthcare rate is firm. Nothing we can do about that, as it’s built into the company’s contract.”

“Understood.” He shoved a huge piece of waffle into his mouth, dripping with syrup, and chewed slowly. The syrup was real, not replicated. Part of the gig was good, natural foods, he supposed.

“Is there anything else you wanted to negotiate today?” she asked. “I can give you another 24 to consider, but we really do need your decision by the end of that timeframe.”

He swallowed and set his fork down. “I don’t need the extra time. I’m in. When do we stage my death?”

She gave him a smile with too many teeth, one that radiated victory. “The agency will be in contact within the hour to discuss details. I’ll have the paperwork in your inbox…now.”

His wrist dinged, and he twisted his hand to see the notification come across the screen embedded there. “Got it.”

“Wonderful. Welcome to the agency, sir. We’re happy to have you.”

He gave her a lazy salute and closed the holo screen. Looking out the hotel’s window, he let himself feel one moment of regret. Then he packed it away in a neat little box in his mind.