2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 22

For today's prompt, write about forbidden love.

Here’s my attempt at a story about forbidden love:

Untitled

Ed was posted up in the corner of the saloon, already on his third whisky. All around him, men were shouting and throwing cards down and trying to tempt women to sit on their laps and not caring when they’re given nothing more than a sly smile and a toss of hair.

He could get rowdy with the best of them, but three days before a big drive, he was content to get drunk and stumble back to the bunk to sleep the sleep of the dead.

Of course, that’s when six feet of broad, grinning cowboy swaggered in.

“Big Red!” someone crowed. “Come to give your money away?”

“Naw, yinz keep your hands off my hard-earned,” he laughed, loud, teeth bared in a grin. Those bright blues swept the tables before coming to land on Ed.

He sat up just a bit, a dog hearing a sharp whistle. Red’s grin took on a slightly feral edge, but he just quirked an eyebrow and sauntered over to the bar to flirt with Mary behind the bar, twenty years too old for him but rolling her eyes fondly at his antics.

Ed let out a slow breath. Forced his body to release its newfound tension, put his back firmly against the seat.

He was just about to take a deep swallow from his glass when Red grabbed the back of a nearby chair, spinning it easily in one hand and plunking his big body down so he could lean his chest against the chairback.

Ed was stupid over him.

“Hiya, Eddie.”

“Don’t call me that.”

Red laughed at their well-worn back-and-forth. A lightning strike couldn’t take the joy off his stupidly handsome face. Ed gave him a little smile.

“Where you bunkin’ tonight?” Red rumbled. He could be tactful—when he had to be.

Ed let his voice drop. “What do you have in mind?”

Red hummed, his eyes sparkling in the low light of their corner. “I know a spot. Quiet. Lots of stars.”

“We’re about to spend three months looking at the stars.” Ed huffed and looked at Red over the rim of his glass.

“Yeah. But this will be worth it.”

“Promises, promises.” Downing the rest of the liquor, he set the glass on the table with a quiet click.

Red’s smile softened into something private. Aching.

“I’ll head out first, then you follow,” Ed said.

Red hummed and twisted to watch Ed leave, already scooting his chair to the nearest table to steal sips of someone’s drink, making noise. Ed took a breath as he stepped out into the cool night. He couldn’t stop seeing the way Red smiled at him, vivid behind every blink.