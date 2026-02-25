ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
Online Membership
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 25

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write a story that’s exactly 100 words.

Moriah Richard
Still continuing in the spirit of the Your Story competition, today’s prompt is to write a story that's exactly 100 words.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story in 100 words:

Hunger

You are hungry. You tip food past your lips until you feel your stomach about to split, wash it down with pills, booze. The faces in your bed change, but still, the mouth inside you yawns wide. Begging. Starving. You sit in churches, across from psychics. You eat the world with your eyes, your feet. Every new experience you think, Maybe now. Maybe this time. But then, maybe not. Some days, you are sharp as fangs; others, soft as the underside of a tongue. Every feeding feels wrong. But, honestly, would you know what to do if it felt right?

Moriah Richard
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
