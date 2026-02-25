2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 25

( Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue .)

You are hungry. You tip food past your lips until you feel your stomach about to split, wash it down with pills, booze. The faces in your bed change, but still, the mouth inside you yawns wide. Begging. Starving. You sit in churches, across from psychics. You eat the world with your eyes, your feet. Every new experience you think, Maybe now. Maybe this time. But then, maybe not. Some days, you are sharp as fangs; others, soft as the underside of a tongue. Every feeding feels wrong. But, honestly, would you know what to do if it felt right?