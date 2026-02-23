2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 23

For today's prompt, write about power.

Here’s my attempt at a story about power:

Control

“Again.”

He pressed his face into the mat, trying to catch his breath. The pain was almost unbearable—almost. He closed his eyes against the burn of sweat in them.

“Get up.”

Control. He breathed through it. His muscles screamed, but he pushed up onto his knees anyway.

When he opened his eyes, his teacher narrowed hers at him. The scar across her face turned her mouth into a permanent scowl—but it also served as a reminder. She pushed him because she didn’t want him to be surprised. She didn’t want him to be outmaneuvered. She wanted him to be faster, stronger, better than she ever was.

Control. He breathed. He pushed himself to his feet. He spit blood onto the floor, wiped his face.