2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 12

For today's prompt, put a twist on a well-known story.

Here’s my attempt at a story twisting something well-known:

The Monster's Mother

My husband’s creature failed because his creation was born from hubris, from vanity. He felt himself God, master over death—neglecting life. His obsession collapsing into insanity.

Men are so, so stupid, in the end. But when a man refused to give me what I wanted, I decided I could make it for myself.