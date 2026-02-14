2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 14

HALFWAY THERE!

How are you feeling about your work so far? Even if you haven't been able to write every single day (or maybe your story didn't quite come out how you wanted it to, or you know it has to be longer than a flash fiction story to do it justice), even writing one story is a big accomplishment.

And I hope you're having as much fun as I am!

For today's prompt, write about someone looking in the mirror.

Here’s my attempt at a story about someone looking in a mirror:

My Children's Mother

I look my children’s mother in the eyes and ask what she would give for her kids.

My life, she says. Everything. Anything.

Anything? I ask.

Of course.

Would you give them your healing? Your weakness? Your tears on the bad days, your stillness on the good ones? Would you give them gentle hands in the midst of your anger? Honestly when you make mistakes? You would give them your life, but will you give them your living?

A tear drops onto her cheek. The answer is harder, and I see the struggle.

“Mama!” I hear from downstairs.

“Coming!” I yell back.