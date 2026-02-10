2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 10

For today's prompt, write about a one-year anniversary.

Here’s my attempt at a story about an anniversary:

Anniversary

One year after the divorce was finalized, she sat on the living room floor with a bottle of wine and a small, circular cake.

The Christmas tree is still up, even though it’s almost Valentine’s Day. The baby—not so much a baby, anymore—is at his house. She thought about going to the bar, but for what? So she could drink alone? Better to do that here, where she could wear her pajamas.

She swiped a finger through the icing. Sucked it off.

Was it even anger, anymore? Or just grief subsiding the way that bruises do, only painful the harder you press?

By the time she was halfway through the bottle, she was crying, shoveling the cake into her mouth with clumsy fingers, cheeks chipmunking, trying not to choke.