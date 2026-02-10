ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 10

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. For today’s prompt, write about a one-year anniversary.

Moriah Richard
For today's prompt, write about a one-year anniversary.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about an anniversary:

Anniversary

One year after the divorce was finalized, she sat on the living room floor with a bottle of wine and a small, circular cake.

The Christmas tree is still up, even though it’s almost Valentine’s Day. The baby—not so much a baby, anymore—is at his house. She thought about going to the bar, but for what? So she could drink alone? Better to do that here, where she could wear her pajamas.

She swiped a finger through the icing. Sucked it off.

Was it even anger, anymore? Or just grief subsiding the way that bruises do, only painful the harder you press?

By the time she was halfway through the bottle, she was crying, shoveling the cake into her mouth with clumsy fingers, cheeks chipmunking, trying not to choke.

One year down. Happy Divorce Day, indeed.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
