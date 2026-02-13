ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 13

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write based on a question.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

For today's prompt, write a story based on the line “When is a [BLANK] not a [BLANK]?”

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story based on the line "When is a [BLANK] not a [BLANK]?":

When Is a Body Not a Body?

When it’s a shield. When it’s a battlefield. When it’s working perfectly. When it’s not working at all. When it’s a portal. When it’s an accident. When it’s stuck between what it was and what it’s becoming. When it’s losing itself to the beat. When it’s sleeping. When it’s made promises it can’t follow through on. When it’s a cage. When it laughs so hard that it ceases to breathe. When it’s falling in love. When it’s drowning in grief. When it’s not sure if it’s haunted or haunting.

When is a body not a body?

When it looks in the mirror and recognizes the parts of itself only its heart can see.

Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
