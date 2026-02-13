2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 13

For today's prompt, write a story based on the line “When is a [BLANK] not a [BLANK]?”

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story based on the line "When is a [BLANK] not a [BLANK]?":

When Is a Body Not a Body?

When it’s a shield. When it’s a battlefield. When it’s working perfectly. When it’s not working at all. When it’s a portal. When it’s an accident. When it’s stuck between what it was and what it’s becoming. When it’s losing itself to the beat. When it’s sleeping. When it’s made promises it can’t follow through on. When it’s a cage. When it laughs so hard that it ceases to breathe. When it’s falling in love. When it’s drowning in grief. When it’s not sure if it’s haunted or haunting.

When is a body not a body?