2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 9

For today's prompt, write about someone at their evening job.

Here’s my attempt at a story about someone at their evening job:

Second Job

She doesn’t even like to smoke, but it’s how she can get outside, away from her coworkers, during the mandatory 15. She likes her coworkers, but most of them are either in high school or college. She’s got at least 10 years on her manager, for chrissake.

It’s cold enough out that it feels like shards in her lungs when she breaths in. She jabs the cigarette into her mouth and pinches it between her lips, making it jump to attention. She flicks the lighter once, twice. Shakes it viciously. Flicks it again.

Before she knows what she’s doing, she whips the dead lighter into the staff parking lot. It clatters to the ground and disappears in the shadows. Above her, the buzzing of the lights almost drowns out the sound of her rising misery.

She crouches down and puts her back to the cold concrete of the building. Her breath makes fog which curls up into the night air.

“I have a master’s degree,” she mumbles. The cigarette sags. She closes her eyes and tries not to exist.