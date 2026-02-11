2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 11

For today's prompt, write about a traveler.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about a traveler:

Coming Home

Duck ripped open the last bag of Ardurian licorice, their smile vicious as the scent of sugar hit the air.

“Evelyn, status report?”

“Engine 5 is in critical failure. Life support systems are down to 45%. Backup power is being rerouted to Engines 2 and 4.”

“Oxygen levels?”

“Not sustainable for long-term travel.”

Duck hummed around a mouthful of candy. It burst sweet over their tongue, turning their saliva syrupy. Stars, but it had been so long since they’d last had sugar like this.

“Enough power to play the oldies?”

“It’s unadvisable.”

Even though Evelyn’s voice held nothing but a smooth, artificial roll, Duck heard the disapproval in it anyway.

“Haven’t you heard? I’m going home.”

“Arduria is over two lightyears away. There’s no way this ship can make—”