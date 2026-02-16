ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 16

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about flowers.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

For today's prompt, write about flowers.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about flowers:

Being Loved

My mother bought a bouquet at the grocery store every single week. When I was a teen, I asked her why. She didn’t make a lot of money, not like other people’s parents did, but it wasn’t something I knew how to talk about except in these roundabout ways.

She shrugged, put one scraggly bunch back for another. “It makes me feel loved. We all deserve to feel loved, even when it’s something we do for ourselves.”

After her death, I found journals she’d kept for years before I was even born. One birthday entry lingered:

Danny said today that he’d buy me flowers if I asked, but he thinks they’re a waste of money. I know he would do it if I asked, but I don’t want to have to ask.

No one wants to ask to be loved.

My mother’s best friend and I take turns putting bouquets on her grave. Between the two of us, there’s not one week where the little plastic bouquet cup is empty.

february flash fiction challenge 2026flash fiction challengeflash fiction februaryFlash Fiction PromptFlash Fiction WritingStory PromptWriting challenge
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
