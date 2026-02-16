2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 16

For today's prompt, write about flowers.

Here’s my attempt at a story about flowers:

Being Loved

My mother bought a bouquet at the grocery store every single week. When I was a teen, I asked her why. She didn’t make a lot of money, not like other people’s parents did, but it wasn’t something I knew how to talk about except in these roundabout ways.

She shrugged, put one scraggly bunch back for another. “It makes me feel loved. We all deserve to feel loved, even when it’s something we do for ourselves.”

After her death, I found journals she’d kept for years before I was even born. One birthday entry lingered:

Danny said today that he’d buy me flowers if I asked, but he thinks they’re a waste of money. I know he would do it if I asked, but I don’t want to have to ask.

No one wants to ask to be loved.