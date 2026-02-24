2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 24

If you read the magazine, you'll know that we have a competition called Your Story. If you're not familiar, I provide a photo prompt, ask the readers to write either a one-sentence, 100-word, or 650-word story, and they submit their writing for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of Writer's Digest. (You can check out the current Your Story competitions here!)

In the spirit of the Your Story competition, for today's prompt, write a one-sentence story.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story told in one sentence:

What Love Looks Like