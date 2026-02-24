ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 24

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write a one-sentence story.

Moriah Richard
If you read the magazine, you'll know that we have a competition called Your Story. If you're not familiar, I provide a photo prompt, ask the readers to write either a one-sentence, 100-word, or 650-word story, and they submit their writing for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of Writer's Digest. (You can check out the current Your Story competitions here!)

In the spirit of the Your Story competition, for today's prompt, write a one-sentence story.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story told in one sentence:

What Love Looks Like

Shuffling through the Polaroids that Yenna took of her, Liz swallowed the lump in her throat, thinking, You really do love me, huh?

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
