ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 20

Write a piece of flash fiction each day of February with the February Flash Fiction Challenge. Today’s prompt is to write about a monster.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

For today's prompt, write about a monster.

(Note: If your story gets flagged for review, be patient—we will be releasing comments every few hours throughout the weekdays of this challenge. Our system randomly flags comments for review, so just sit tight and wait for us to set it free! If you run into any other issues with posting your story, please just send me an e-mail at mrichard@aimmedia.com with the subject line: Flash Fiction Challenge Commenting Issue.)

Here’s my attempt at a story about a monster:

Under the Bed

“Don’t go over there.”

Katie’s heart stopped in her small chest, then started rabbiting in her chest. She was frozen in the middle of her room, halfway to the closet.

“Who’s there?” she asked.

There was a rustling sound, a heavy sliding. The ruffle around her bed moved just a bit.

“Just … don’t go to the closet. Get back in bed.”

“Where you are?” she asked.

The voice chuckled, low and oddly melodic. “Fair, perfectly fair. Not the bed, then. Your little chair over there, by the tiny house.”

“It’s a dollhouse.” Fear was still trilling through her, but the chair was on the other side of the room from both the bed and the closet. She made her way over, curling up under the blanket there.

“Well, excuse me,” the voice under the bed huffed. “The people who lived here before your people were old! They didn’t have dollhouses.”

“They’re not my people,” she said. Then, quickly, “How long have you lived here?”

“A long time. Don’t worry about it.”

Katie sniffed and looked at the closet. It had unlatched quietly and swung partly open on its own—that’s what had attracted her attention to it in the first place. But now, it stayed still and quiet. The fairy lights hanging around her bed made the room feel huge, full of dark pockets, but also warm. It was much better than the family that she’d been with before, where she had to share a small room with three other girls.

“What’s wrong with the closet?” she asked.

The heavy sliding sound came again, followed by a dramatic huff. “What isn’t wrong with it, more like. Beastly thing. Best avoided at night, if you know what’s good for you.”

They were silent for a while before Katie’s back started hurting. This chair was awful.

“Will you eat me if I go to the bed?” she asked.

“I don’t eat children.” It—he?—sounded appalled.

“Well, what do you eat?”

“Bad dreams, mostly. If I’m desperate, the weird ones will do, but they always give me a stomachache, so I try and stick to the nightmares.”

“You eat bad dreams?”

“Why would I be crammed under your bed if not? What, you want me to eat the dust bunnies and spiders?"

"It would be nice if you did,” Katie said.

“That’s disgusting. And beneath me!”

It babbled on about what is and isn’t beneath a creature of its fine standing. Katie listened for a bit, gathering her courage. After a deep breath, she leapt from the chair onto the rug, then dashed to the bed, quickly burying herself under the blankets, heart racing once more.

The laugh came again from beneath her. “Goodnight. Have bad dreams, kid.”

“That’s mean,” she grumbled.

“I’ll eat them and then you won’t remember them,” it promised.

It took a long time for Katie to fall asleep, but when she did, it was to the low, melodic humming floating up from beneath the mattress.

february flash fiction challenge 2026flash fiction challengeflash fiction februaryFlash Fiction PromptFlash Fiction WritingStory PromptWriting challenge
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Agent in Your Pocket: Stop Trying to Deserve the Yes
Get PublishedAgent in Your Pocket: Stop Trying to Deserve the YesJessica Berg
Sarah Domet: You Should Always Write for Yourself
LiterarySarah Domet: You Should Always Write for YourselfRobert Lee Brewer
Graphic that says Writer's Digest February Flash Fiction Challenge with small lightning bolts around the text.
Writing Prompts2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 19Moriah Richard
Bridge Characters
CharacterBridge CharactersElizabeth Sims
Writing Against the Clock, by Haley-Grace McCormick
Writing Habits and PracticesWriting Against the ClockHaley-Grace McCormick
Kate Quinn: Give Yourself Permission To Be Bad
Science Fiction/FantasyKate Quinn: Give Yourself Permission To Be BadRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest