2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 5

For today's prompt, write a story based on the line “Nothing really matters.”

Here’s my attempt at a story based on the line "Nothing really matters.":

Sinking Into Skin

When she’s at her lowest, she can convince herself that she’s just a body. Just a sweaty, twisting creature in a crowd, lights pouring over them and away, over and away. Her mouth is buzzing from too-sweet alcohol, and all their hands are the same, all their lips taste like beer, all their beds are unmade and smell like body wash and heat.

But then there’s a moment when he doesn’t sit there awkwardly while she hunts around for her underwear, keeping an eye on the Uber’s steady approach. He’s already asleep, arm curled around her stomach like stay, like mine. His hair is curly, and he laughed when she bit him hard enough to bruise.

The streetlight is filtering through his uncovered window. She should get up. Instead, she tries to breathe deeply and not feel the rise of grief behind her ribs, choking off her air, her control.

“This doesn’t matter,” she whispers. “Nothing really matters.”

He hums and pulls his body closer to hers before settling again. His mouth is against the round of her shoulder. If she turned her head, she could kiss the top of his head.