Writing the Perfect Ending

We spend so much of our writing time perfecting the beginnings of our stories that we might be neglecting the endings—and literary agents can tell. While it's vital to have a strong start to your manuscript to get an agent's attention, if you aren't able to carry that momentum through to the end, it can be the difference between getting representation and being told, "Thank you, but no."

In this episode of Writer's Digest Presents, editor Michael Woodson chats with literary agent Allegra Martschenko about how we can perfect our endings to help us land that book deal.

About Allegra Martschenko

Allegra is a literary agent at BookEnds Literary Agency and is all about magic, all the time. From bestseller lists, to book box placements, to national coverage—their client list represents a dynamic range of thoughtful, funny, ambitious, propulsive reads. They started agenting at Ladderbird Literary Agency in 2022 with a focus on science fiction & fantasy novels and they're also the editorial coordinator at Princeton University Press, formerly an editor at the University Press of Colorado, cofounder of Paths in Publishing, an artist, and a writer (under a pen name). Between the many hats they wear, they bring a well-rounded perspective to author-agent relationships and work expertly with various parties across the publishing industry.

They love cats, gardening, power tools, and books that love you back: sweeping stories, characters with big hearts, and prose that inspires. They focus on elevating marginalized authors and are always on the hunt for gorgeous prose. In the adult, crossover, and young adult spaces, Allegra is open to speculative fiction in the broadest sense, from science fiction and fantasy to the only lightly fantastical.

You can read more about their wishlist, review their sales, or check out their client list on their website.

Listen or Watch the Episode Here