Visit Writer’s Digest at the 2026 AWP Bookfair!

Visit Writer’s Digest at the 2026 AWP Conference & Bookfair at the Baltimore Convention Center this week in Booth 307.

Writers Digest Staff

WD will be at the 2026 AWP Conference & Bookfair in Baltimore, MD, this week. If you're planning to attend, we hope you'll swing by and say, "Hi!"

We'll be bringing along issues of Writer's Digest, genre ribbons, and special AWP-only discounts. Find us at Booth 307.

Hope to see you this week at the Baltimore Convention Center.

