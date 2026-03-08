Mastering Character Inner Life

Regardless of what genre or POV you’re writing in, allowing readers to understand what’s going on inside your character is what makes a story immediate, direct, and vivid. If readers don’t know how characters react to what happens in the story and how they process those events and interactions, your characters might as well be game pieces we simply watch progress along the board. Readers want to feel we’re part of the game.

In this live webinar, using plenty of published and real-world examples, we’ll explore guidelines and principles for letting readers be privy to the inner workings of your characters’ lives without bogging your story down in interiority, and bringing readers more deeply into their direct experience no matter what point of view the story is told in.

