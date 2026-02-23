ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Five Films, Five Worlds at the Oscars (From Script)

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, dive into the five international films that make this particular Oscar category feel more urgent than ever. Plus, catch up on our film reviews, step back in time and meet screenwriting trailblazer Dorothy Kingsley, plug into the latest Reckless Creatives podcast episode, and more.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie Review

A Time-Travel Bromance So Stupid It Becomes Brilliant

Five Films, Five Worlds at the Oscars

Foreign Films That Prove This Category Is Still Where Cinema Breathes

Storytelling360: State of the Story Conference

Learn and find inspiration from insightful, in-depth panel discussions featuring the leading creative minds in the world.

A Master of Musical Romances: The Screenwriting Career of Dorothy Kingsley

Screenwriter Dorothy Kingsley managed to take bubble-gum parts for actresses and give them more gumption, gravitas, and giggles inside the light musical genre films she was assigned.

Reckless Creatives Podcast – Chasing Your Dreams with Matthew Lutz of Allegory

Hosts Sadie Dean and Jeanne V. Bowerman talk with Matthew Lutz, screenwriter, father, husband, ad man and founder of the Allegory screenwriting conference. 

Writing a TV Pilot in 2026 Ultimate Collection

Learn the key differences, how to develop and pitch TV ideas, how to map out a series, how to market your project, and more!

Bite Size Oscar History: Best Original Screenplay

This film won this coveted writing award at the 91st Academy Awards, but not everyone embraced this win.

