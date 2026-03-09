Decoding David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive with John Thorne (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, settle into an in-depth examination of David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, take note of the best filming locations for indie-filmmakers, catch up on Indie Spotlight interviews, and more.

In the Blink of an Eye Review

Three Timelines, One Heartbeat, and a Sci-Fi Swing Worth Taking

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Forelock Writer-Director Caleb Alexander Smith and Actor and Executive Producer David Krumholtz

Caleb Alexander Smith and David Krumholtz discuss character dynamics, visual and thematic elements, the importance of collaboration, and more.

DEVIOUS DREAMS: Decoding David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive with John Thorne

William Dickerson and John Thorne give an in-depth examination on the differences between the pilot and what ultimately became the feature film Mulholland Drive.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Comedy Film Operation Taco Gary’s Writer-Director Mikey K

Writer-director Mikey K discusses being inspired by conspiracy theories, how the characters represent his internal struggle between chaos and order, and the challenges of low-budget filmmaking.

TRUE INDIE: The Best US Filming Locations for Indie and Low-Budget Filmmakers in 2026, According to Giggster

Giggster CEO, Tyler Quiel, gives us insight on how he and his team chose the best and worst film locations, and how the site specifically helps independent filmmakers.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Close-Ups, Close-Ups, Close-Ups

You will find a lot, and I mean a lot, of close-ups in Sentimental Value, The Night Manager, A Private Life, and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Script University March 2026 Courses