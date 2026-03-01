ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Marketing Your Book Without Social Media

Jane Friedman shares with authors how to focus their book marketing on their own strengths, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

If you have a book launch coming up, you’ve probably been counseled by a publisher, a colleague, or a publicist to start posting on social media. While it’s not the worst idea in the world, too many authors pursue social media activity without putting enough time and attention on core aspects of book marketing and promotion that matter far more to success in the end. Plus, many authors today prefer to focus on marketing and promoting without social media—and it is possible. You can work around it.

This 90-minute live webinar, taught by Jane Friedman, helps authors first focus on the foundation of any book marketing campaign: your current strengths, assets, and abilities. Most book marketing isn’t about having a big bankroll or social media following, but having sufficient time and energy to capitalize on what you have in hand or what represents a good stretch goal. Few authors truly lack marketing opportunities; most lack sufficient focus and patience to pursue those opportunities, or feel overwhelmed by the task and end up doing nothing at all.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

New Your Story Voting & Open Submissions!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #139" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #140" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Submit to "Your Story #141" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 141."

Click here for more information.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

