Marketing Your Book Without Social Media

If you have a book launch coming up, you’ve probably been counseled by a publisher, a colleague, or a publicist to start posting on social media. While it’s not the worst idea in the world, too many authors pursue social media activity without putting enough time and attention on core aspects of book marketing and promotion that matter far more to success in the end. Plus, many authors today prefer to focus on marketing and promoting without social media—and it is possible. You can work around it.

This 90-minute live webinar, taught by Jane Friedman, helps authors first focus on the foundation of any book marketing campaign: your current strengths, assets, and abilities. Most book marketing isn’t about having a big bankroll or social media following, but having sufficient time and energy to capitalize on what you have in hand or what represents a good stretch goal. Few authors truly lack marketing opportunities; most lack sufficient focus and patience to pursue those opportunities, or feel overwhelmed by the task and end up doing nothing at all.

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 141."

