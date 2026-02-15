Let’s Write About Sex, Baby

Is it hot in here, or is it just your writing? Birds do it, bees do it…so why is it so hard for writers to do it—or rather, to do it well?

Writing about sex, like the very act itself, can be difficult, funny, embarrassing, intense, evocative, compelling, sad, political, boring, mind-blowing, exciting, and exhausting. How much is too much? When is it not enough? What will others think of us? And what about our own self-censors? We will consider these and other perils and joys of getting believable, effective, sometimes beautiful and literary sex scenes on the page. We’ll look at published samples, and cover tips and traps to avoid—starting with the fact that sex in literature is rarely just about the sex at all. Join us for this afternoon delight!

New Your Story Prompt, Deadline, and Voting

"Your Story 140" Is Now Open to Submissions

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 141."

Deadline to Enter "Your Story 140" is Coming Up!

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 140."

Entry Deadline: February 24, 2026.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story 139" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!