Limited Locations Unlimited (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how to increase the excitement with limited locations in your screenplay, learn how to make your script’s first page flawlessly pack a punch, catch up on our latest screenwriter interviews, brush up on your Bite Size Oscar History, and revisit TV darling “Dawson’s Creek”.

Turning Attention Drift Into Nuanced Critique

How to dissect the mental slog when those other interruptions from the environment and the body are not at play.

Rage, Rockwell, and Why Subtlety Was Never the Point: A Conversation with Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Writer Matthew Robinson

Writer Matthew Robinson on rage as creative fuel, Sam Rockwell’s electric prophet, and why subtlety never stood a chance.

SCRIPT SECRETS: Limited Locations Unlimited

We want to limit the number of locations, but increase the amount of excitement! Our contained movies need to be twice as exciting, visually told, and in a popular genre.

Finding Hope in the Vastness: A Conversation with In the Blink of an Eye Writer Colby Day

Writer Colby Day on Mortality, Meaning, and Why Original Science Fiction Still Matters

The Shows that Shaped Us: Structure & Style in “Dawson’s Creek”

Join us in fictional Capeside, MA for the teen angst that defined us and love triangle that stole our hearts.

Breaking & Entering: Are You Killing Your Screenplay on Page One? The Description Crimes That Readers Punish

Are you guilty of first-page faux pas? Barri Evins exposes the description flaws script readers judge harshly. Don’t earn a negative verdict before Page Two!

Bite Size Oscar History: Best Original Score