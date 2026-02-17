ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
How and Why To Perform a Reading Audit

In this episode of the Writer’s Digest Presents podcast, editors Moriah Richard and Michael Woodson discuss performing a reading audit.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

If you were to do a reading audit of the last year or two of reading, what would it look like? Do you spread your reading across various genres, or do you stick to just one or two? Conducting a reading audit can help notify which genres are missing from your TBR and which genres are surprise favorites for you—all of which helps with your writing.

(Writing the Perfect Ending)

In this episode of the Writer's Digest Presents podcast, managing editor Moriah Richard is in conversation with editor Michael Woodson about what performing a reading audit did for her—how it revealed to her a new favorite sub-genre, how it has helped her writing, and more.

Listen or Watch the Episode Here

