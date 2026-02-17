How and Why To Perform a Reading Audit
In this episode of the Writer’s Digest Presents podcast, editors Moriah Richard and Michael Woodson discuss performing a reading audit.
If you were to do a reading audit of the last year or two of reading, what would it look like? Do you spread your reading across various genres, or do you stick to just one or two? Conducting a reading audit can help notify which genres are missing from your TBR and which genres are surprise favorites for you—all of which helps with your writing.
In this episode of the Writer's Digest Presents podcast, managing editor Moriah Richard is in conversation with editor Michael Woodson about what performing a reading audit did for her—how it revealed to her a new favorite sub-genre, how it has helped her writing, and more.
Listen or Watch the Episode Here
Related Stories