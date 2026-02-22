ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
The Business of Writing and Publishing Books for Teens

Explores the business side of writing books for teens, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Readers of Young Adult (YA) books are some of the most passionate and influential audiences in today’s publishing landscape. Writing for these readers requires both creative skill and market awareness. YA books tackle important themes, memorable characters, and high-stakes emotions, making the category exciting for writers but also highly competitive. Writers hoping to break into the YA market need a clear understanding of what’s selling, what publishers are actively acquiring, and what obstacles they might need to face on their journey to publication.

This live webinar explores the business side of writing books for teens. Literary agent Maria Vicente will analyze current trends in the category, the tropes and themes that YA readers love, and the expectations agents and editors have when considering YA submissions. You’ll learn what defines a standout YA manuscript, how to navigate current market trends, and what you should include in a pitch to make your book stand out in a crowded category.

The New Episode of Writer's Digest Presents is Now Available!

If you were to do a reading audit of the last year or two of reading, what would it look like? Do you spread your reading across various genres, or do you stick to just one or two? Conducting a reading audit can help notify which genres are missing from your TBR and which genres are surprise favorites for you—all of which helps with your writing.

In this episode of the Writer's Digest Presents podcast, managing editor Moriah Richard is in conversation with editor Michael Woodson about what performing a reading audit did for her—how it revealed to her a new favorite sub-genre, how it has helped her writing, and more.

Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

