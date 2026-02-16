ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
What Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights Can Teach Screenwriters (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, learn why Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights offers a pair of cogent lessons for screenwriters, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn why Fennell’s adaptation of Brontë’s classic Wuthering Heights offers a pair of cogent lessons for screenwriters, meet the dynamic producing duo from Vesperia Films, brush up on your Oscar history, and plug into the newest Reckless Creatives Podcast episode with special guest, screenwriter-turned-therapist, Phil Stark.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Keelhaul Short Film Filmmakers Dakota Daulby and Harrison Houde

Indie filmmakers Harrison Houde and Dakota Daulby shed light on producing their latest proof-of-concept Keelhaul, why they formed their production company Vesperia and expanding and learning from their network.

"Wonder Man" Review

Marvel’s Best Trick in Years Is Making a Superhero Show About Acting

Sundance 2026: Shorts in Focus

From daring experiments in form to intimate character studies, the Sundance Short Film Program is a window into the next generation of cinema.

Writing Love: Techniques for Writing On-Screen Romance

This carefully curated bundle provides everything you need to create one of a kind on-screen romance.

What Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights Can Teach Screenwriters

Adapting any book is no easy challenge, let alone one as dense or beloved as the Brontë classic. Emerald Fennell’s adaptation offers a pair of cogent lessons for screenwriters.

Reckless Creatives Podcast – He’s Back! Phil Stark, Writer of Dude, Where’s My Car? on How to Be a Screenwriter

There’s talk of therapy for writing partnerships, the morality of using A.I., and what inspired Phil Stark to write a screenwriting book.

Bite Size Oscar History: Best Animated Feature

The Oscars category for Best Animated Feature has only been around since 2002. This DreamWorks box office wonder animated feature took home the coveted golden statue.⁠

