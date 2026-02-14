7 Reasons Why We Love the New Writer’s Digest Membership Program

If you’ve visited the Writer’s Digest website at any point in the past few months, you’ve probably seen a pop-up window or an ad in a blog post about the new Writer’s Digest Membership. We’ve been getting some questions about it, so we thought it would be beneficial to share a little bit about why we like it so much.

It includes a print and digital subscription to Writer’s Digest magazine. As editor-in-chief, I’m certainly partial to our magazine, but it’s also a fact that it’s been the cornerstone of WD for 106 years. With interviews, regular columns on topics from children’s writing to microfiction to world-building and advice from literary agents, every issue has a little something for everyone.

The membership features complete access to the entirety of the magazine’s 106 years of archived issues. Having spent significant time looking through the archives since our 100th anniversary in 2020, trust me when I say there are hidden gems just waiting to be found. While much of it is a glimpse back in time (hello, advertising of the early 20th century!), a surprising amount of the writing advice is still useful today. Plus there are incredible interviews with some of the biggest authors of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Every yearlong membership also means you’re guaranteed to get our annual Writer’s Yearbook, available every fall. This special issue (which isn’t included in our regular magazine subscription) features the fan-favorite Year in Review and Freelancer Rate Chart articles that help you make sense of publishing news and trends and help you know what to charge for your work.

A new WD e-book every year. Topics vary but in recent years our digital books have covered things like plotting, creating characters, writing prompts, advice for better grammar and revision, and more, all with articles hand selected by WD editors.

All of that is the basic membership. But if you really love Writer’s Digest and want even more, you can upgrade to the VIP membership. That program includes all of the above plus…

Yearlong access to our Writer’s Digest Tutorials site. Revamped entirely in recent years, our tutorials site features hundreds of on-demand instructional videos that cover every writing topic imaginable: nonfiction writing, novel writing, children’s writing, every genre, inspiration, traditional publishing advice, query letters, self-publishing, the writer’s life, etc. New videos are added every month. Take a peek at the Tutorial site to get a glimpse of what’s on offer (scroll down past the main image to view different sections of the catalogue).

While the membership doesn’t include unlimited access to Writer’s Digest University, VIP members do get exclusive discount codes to use at WDU, for our conferences, and for WritersDigestShop.com.

Finally, VIP members also get access to an exclusive, members-only webinar each year. There’s still time to attend the 2026 member webinar live, but don’t worry, if you become a member after the live event takes place, you’ll receive a recording to watch at your leisure.

We know WD has a lot of types of writing instruction available for you to choose from, so this membership is our way of highlighting some of our lesser-known offerings—and a way to make it a little more affordable.