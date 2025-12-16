ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
The Benefits of a Writing Retreat

In this episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg chat about why writers should consider writing retreat.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

With the new year right around the corner, it might be time to start thinking about your creativity in 2026. For writers, writing retreats offer uninterrupted time to focus on your craft, build your writerly community, and receive feedback from publishing experts.

(Turning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater))

In the season finale of "Writer's Digest Presents," editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg talk about why writers should consider writing retreats, what you can expect from the Writer's Digest Writing Retreat in Tuscany this spring, and more. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more information on the retreat.

Listen or Watch Here

About the Writer's Digest Writing Retreat: Tuscany 2026

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 7 – April 14, 2026

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here to learn more and to register today.

