The Benefits of a Writing Retreat
In this episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg chat about why writers should consider writing retreat.
With the new year right around the corner, it might be time to start thinking about your creativity in 2026. For writers, writing retreats offer uninterrupted time to focus on your craft, build your writerly community, and receive feedback from publishing experts.
In the season finale of "Writer's Digest Presents," editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg talk about why writers should consider writing retreats, what you can expect from the Writer's Digest Writing Retreat in Tuscany this spring, and more. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more information on the retreat.
Listen or Watch Here
About the Writer's Digest Writing Retreat: Tuscany 2026
Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!
Tour Dates
April 7 – April 14, 2026
Tour Includes
- 2 nights in Florence
- 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
- All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches
- Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
- Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena
- Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
- Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside