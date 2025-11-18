ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Turning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater)

In this episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” designer and author Alexandra Gater discusses the process of turning your career into a how-to book.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Publishing has long been the answer to the "how" question of our hobbies, but writing about what you do for a living is a very different task than doing what you do for a living.

(The Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust))

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," Michael Woodson chats with interior designer and author Alexandra Gater about the process of writing her how-to book, Own Your Space, where she offers advice for other professionals looking to write their own books, the importance of the proposal in nonfiction writing, her literary agent experience, and more.

About the Author

Alexandra Gater

Alexandra Gater is a stylist and home decor expert, connecting with millions through her home makeover videos on YouTube. She makes design accessible for renters and homeowners alike and believes everyone deserves to live in a beautiful space that feels like home, no matter their budget. Alexandra started her career as the Home Editor for Canada’s iconic lifestyle magazine Chatelaine, and her work has been featured in Apartment Therapy, Clever by Architectural Digest, and Domino Magazine. She lives in Toronto.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

From the Episode

On Following The Proposal

"The hardest thing for me was—it was all in my head, and I was like, How do I get this down on paper? And Paige, my agent, really helped me with that initial proposal, and to be honest, putting in all that work for the proposal made writing the book so much easier. I followed that proposal section by section, so I did a lot of the heavy lifting prior. It's actually how I approached essays in university—I would think a lot about my essay, and then I would write it in a condensed amount of time."

On Literary Agent Green Flags

"My biggest green flag was honestly just the vibes were it. Her initial email to me was ... it was so clear that she was a viewer of my content, that she understood my brand. She wasn't like, 'You should write a book!' she was like, 'Have you ever considered writing a book?' And then when I got on a call with her, she was just so warm, so lovely. I could tell she really knew her stuff. And I think green flags are just feeling like that person has your back and understands the industry much more than you do."

On Believing In Herself

"I think it can be really easy to feel super disheartened in any industry having someone tell you, no. I think for me, I've always been like, No I can do it. I think that belief in myself has gotten me pretty far. Some would say it might be delusional, but I'm truly like, 'I can do this, and I really want to do it.' Writing a book, if you don't have any interest in that, would not recommend, because you gotta be in it."

Watch or Listen Here

Author Interviewcoffee table booksdesign bookshow-to booksnonfictionpodcastWriter's Digest Presents
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesPutting Your Stamp on an Adaptation (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice To Help Write Your Novel
ResourcesExpert Advice To Help Write Your NovelThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe Polyphonic Nature of a Strong Story (From Script)Script Magazine
Land a Book Deal in 2026
ResourcesLand a Book Deal in 2026The Editors of Writer's Digest
FightWrite™’s Find the Flaw
ResourcesFightWrite™’s Find the FlawCarla Hoch
From Script
ResourcesThe Bloodsuckers that Shaped Us (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;