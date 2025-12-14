ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Publishing Tips for Frugal Authors

Learn strategies to help produce top-quality work while controlling costs without cutting corners that matter, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Professional doesn’t have to mean pricey. Author and publisher Matty Dalrymple shares practical strategies for producing top-quality books while keeping costs under control. Learn how to prepare your manuscript to reduce editing fees, format ebooks and print books on a budget, choose the right cover design approach, and make smart use of tools and professional services. Whether you’re publishing your first book or your fiftieth, you’ll walk away with actionable tips to deliver market-ready books without overspending.

Delivering a professional, market-ready book doesn’t have to drain your wallet. In this live webinar, author and publisher Matty Dalrymple shares practical strategies to help indie authors produce top-quality work while controlling costs—without cutting corners that matter. Drawing on insights from her Ann Kinnear Suspense Novels and Suspense Shorts, Lizzy Ballard Thrillers, and nonfiction books for authors, Matty covers every stage of the publishing process, from editing and formatting to cover design and promotion.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

The last "Writer's Digest Presents" episode of the year streams Tuesday, December 16. Catch up now before it's too late!

Join Writer's Digest in Tuscany!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 7 – April 14, 2026

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here for more information and for where to register today.

