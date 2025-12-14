Publishing Tips for Frugal Authors

Professional doesn’t have to mean pricey. Author and publisher Matty Dalrymple shares practical strategies for producing top-quality books while keeping costs under control. Learn how to prepare your manuscript to reduce editing fees, format ebooks and print books on a budget, choose the right cover design approach, and make smart use of tools and professional services. Whether you’re publishing your first book or your fiftieth, you’ll walk away with actionable tips to deliver market-ready books without overspending.

Delivering a professional, market-ready book doesn’t have to drain your wallet. In this live webinar, author and publisher Matty Dalrymple shares practical strategies to help indie authors produce top-quality work while controlling costs—without cutting corners that matter. Drawing on insights from her Ann Kinnear Suspense Novels and Suspense Shorts, Lizzy Ballard Thrillers, and nonfiction books for authors, Matty covers every stage of the publishing process, from editing and formatting to cover design and promotion.

