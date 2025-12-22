Crafting Character First Mysteries (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, filmmaker Rian Johnson gives us an inside look on how he crafts engaging mysteries. Plus No Other Choice filmmaker Park Chan-wook discusses tackling adaptations, go back in time and meet trailblazing screenwriter Josephine Lovett, read our latest film reviews, and more!

Is This Thing On? Review

A Tender and Funny Look at Reinvention When Life Refuses to Stay the Same

Rian Johnson on Crafting Character First Mysteries

Rian Johnson talks about the craft of screenwriting in the context of his most recent film.

Sexual Liberation 1920s Style: The Screenwriting Career of Josephine Lovett

Josephine Lovett co-wrote wrote and co-directed over 18 films with husband John Robertson through 1935, becoming as famous a couple of married creatives as Pickford and Fairbanks.

The Things You Kill Review

When Grief Turns Inward and Violence Feels Like Inheritance.

Am I Being a Perfectionist With My Writing?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to a reader about perfectionism in writing.

Dark Comedy as the Nexus of a Thriller: Park Chan-wook Discusses No Other Choice