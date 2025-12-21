ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Writing the Self-Help Book

Push back self-doubt, find your voice, develop a focused idea, create structure and write work that helps readers, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

An estimated 40 million self-help books are sold each year in the U.S., and service articles and reported essays make up the bulk of online and print magazine markets. These pieces are just information, they inspire, encourage and entertain. Service and self-help writing can change lives.

It’s also a ready-made market for authors.

Whether you want to write a book to help, inform, or inspire—or one that builds your brand and creates market growth and credibility for your business—the self-help market provides an opportunity for authors looking to traditionally or independently publish.

In this dynamic live webinar, Polly Campbell—author of four personal development books and hundreds of published service articles—will explain how to push back self-doubt, find your voice, develop a focused idea, create structure and write work that helps readers.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Enter Your Story #140!

Digital generated image of young woman standing on entrance of multicoloured portal door. Metaverse concept.

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 140."

Click here for more information.

Join Writer's Digest in Tuscany!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here for more information and for where to register today.

