Adapting Wicked From Stage to Screen (From Script)

Interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good Co-Writer and Executive Producer Dana Fox

In this wide-ranging interview, Dana Fox discusses collaboration, the challenges and joys of adapting from source material, and creating emotional authenticity and thematic depth.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 539 – From Lawyer To Writer with Vincent Scarsella

Vincent Scarsella talks about his latest produced movie, topics include how aspects of his life feed into his writing, and more.

Studio Executives are Failing Film Lovers

Making merger deals seems more important than celebrating the history of the cinematic experience and the community it creates.

Dead Man’s Wire Review

When the System Screws You, Take It to Live TV with a Shotgun

Tell Me about Yourself, but Make It Scary

If it scares you, chances are it just might scare us, too.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review

Avatar: Fire and Ash not only visually and narratively immerses us in the world of Pandora again, it fully services the fans expectations.

The Secret Agent Review

A Memory That Refuses To Stay Quiet

Sirāt Review

Hypnotic Descent Into Noise, Sand, and Moral Confusion

