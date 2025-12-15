Adapting Wicked From Stage to Screen (From Script)
In this week’s round up from Script magazine, dive into our wide-ranging interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good co-screenwriter Dana Fox, and more.
Interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good Co-Writer and Executive Producer Dana Fox
In this wide-ranging interview, Dana Fox discusses collaboration, the challenges and joys of adapting from source material, and creating emotional authenticity and thematic depth.
SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 539 – From Lawyer To Writer with Vincent Scarsella
Vincent Scarsella talks about his latest produced movie, topics include how aspects of his life feed into his writing, and more.
Studio Executives are Failing Film Lovers
Making merger deals seems more important than celebrating the history of the cinematic experience and the community it creates.
Dead Man’s Wire Review
When the System Screws You, Take It to Live TV with a Shotgun
Tell Me about Yourself, but Make It Scary
If it scares you, chances are it just might scare us, too.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Review
Avatar: Fire and Ash not only visually and narratively immerses us in the world of Pandora again, it fully services the fans expectations.
The Secret Agent Review
A Memory That Refuses To Stay Quiet
Sirāt Review
Hypnotic Descent Into Noise, Sand, and Moral Confusion
Writing a Family Friendly Script Bundle
Eight OnDemand webinars that provide instruction and advice for screenwriters interested in crafting a screenplay for the whole family to enjoy.