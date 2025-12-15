ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Adapting Wicked From Stage to Screen (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, dive into our wide-ranging interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good co-screenwriter Dana Fox, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, dive into our wide-ranging interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good co-screenwriter Dana Fox. Plus, celebrate the movie-going experience with Writer’s Digest’s editor Michael Woodson, catch up on our latest film reviews, learn why the Horror genre is taking the box office by storm, and much more.

Interview with Wicked and Wicked: For Good Co-Writer and Executive Producer Dana Fox

In this wide-ranging interview, Dana Fox discusses collaboration, the challenges and joys of adapting from source material, and creating emotional authenticity and thematic depth. 

Click to continue.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 539 – From Lawyer To Writer with Vincent Scarsella

Vincent Scarsella talks about his latest produced movie, topics include how aspects of his life feed into his writing, and more.

Click to continue.

Studio Executives are Failing Film Lovers

Making merger deals seems more important than celebrating the history of the cinematic experience and the community it creates.

Click to continue.

Dead Man’s Wire Review

When the System Screws You, Take It to Live TV with a Shotgun

Click to continue.

Tell Me about Yourself, but Make It Scary

If it scares you, chances are it just might scare us, too.

Click to continue.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review

Avatar: Fire and Ash not only visually and narratively immerses us in the world of Pandora again, it fully services the fans expectations.

Click to continue.

The Secret Agent Review

A Memory That Refuses To Stay Quiet

Click to continue.

Sirāt Review

Hypnotic Descent Into Noise, Sand, and Moral Confusion

Click to continue.

Writing a Family Friendly Script Bundle

Eight OnDemand webinars that provide instruction and advice for screenwriters interested in crafting a screenplay for the whole family to enjoy.

Click to continue.

adaptationsFilm ReviewFrom ScirptFrom ScriptFrom Script MagazineFrom Script.ComFrom ScriptMag.commovie reviewsScriptScript MagScript Magazinescript writingScript.comScriptmagScriptwriting
Script MagazineAuthor
Related Stories
Publishing Tips for Frugal Authors
ResourcesPublishing Tips for Frugal AuthorsThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing Advice That Gave Me Goosebumps (FightWrite™)
ResourcesWriting Advice That Gave Me Goosebumps (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
From Script
ResourcesFrom Book to Screen: Adapting Hamnet with Author and Co-Screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell (From Script)Script Magazine
Build Strong Characters With Attitude
ResourcesBuild Strong Characters With AttitudeThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Write in Italy in 2026
ResourcesWrite in Italy in 2026The Editors of Writer's Digest
Get Your Author Brand in Order
ResourcesGet Your Author Brand in OrderThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;