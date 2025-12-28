ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Writing Powerful Prologues

Learn how to decide whether or not a prologue serves your story, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writers are often told that agents and editors hate prologues—but thumb through the opening pages of published books and you’re reasonably likely to see one. How do so many make it past that alleged taboo?

Prologues aren’t anathema to a story—in fact a well-used, well-executed prologue can set up an entire story; whet readers’ appetites; and add impact and resonance to everything that follows.

But an ineffective prologue can stop readers at the starting line, keeping them (and agents and editors) from ever reading past page one.

In this 90-minute live webinar, you’ll learn how to decide whether a prologue serves your story, and how to write one that feels essential, effective, and enhances the reader’s experience of the story.

